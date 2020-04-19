coronavirus:-2-more-deaths-reported-at-northwood-in-halifax

There are two more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of these two individuals,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement.

“I want to assure everyone, but particularly those who live and work at Northwood, that the health-care system has mobilized to help you through this.”

There have now been five deaths connected to COVID-19 at the long-term care facility and nine in Nova Scotia.

The three previous deaths at Northwood occurred on Friday.

There are at least 115 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home. According to the facility, 80 residents and 35 staff have tested positive as of Saturday morning.

The province also announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 675.

