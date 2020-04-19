Health

Coronavirus: 2 more deaths reported at Northwood in Halifax

By Global News
Global News

There are two more deaths connected to the novel coronavirus at Northwood Manor in Halifax.

“On behalf of all Nova Scotians, I extend my deepest condolences to the families of these two individuals,” Premier Stephen McNeil said in a statement.

“I want to assure everyone, but particularly those who live and work at Northwood, that the health-care system has mobilized to help you through this.”

There have now been five deaths connected to COVID-19 at the long-term care facility and nine in Nova Scotia.

READ MORE: Number of coronavirus cases rises at Halifax’s Northwood Manor to 115

The three previous deaths at Northwood occurred on Friday.

There are at least 115 positive cases of COVID-19 at the Northwood long-term care home. According to the facility, 80 residents and 35 staff have tested positive as of Saturday morning.

The province also announced 26 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 675.

