coronavirus:-2-more-residents-at-bobcaygeon,-ont.,-nursing-home-die,-15-dead-in-total

TORONTO — Two more residents of a central Ontario nursing home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak have died.

Fourteen residents and the spouse of a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have now died amid what the local health unit is calling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has said at least 24 staff members are also infected.

