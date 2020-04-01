Health

Coronavirus: 2 more residents at Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home die, 15 dead in total

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2020 4:18 pm

Updated April 1, 2020 4:35 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:57Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit now sending COVID-19 test swabs to Kingston for faster turnaround

WATCH ABOVE: While still awaiting results from a Toronto lab, the health unit is now sending swabs to a Kingston lab for a quicker turnaround for results.
Mark Giunta reports.

TORONTO — Two more residents of a central Ontario nursing home dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak have died.

Fourteen residents and the spouse of a resident of Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon have now died amid what the local health unit is calling the largest COVID-19 outbreak in the province.

READ MORE: 12th resident dies at Bobcaygeon nursing home; new cases in Kawartha Lakes, Northumberland County

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit has said at least 24 staff members are also infected.

More to come.


