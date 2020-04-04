Health

Coronavirus: 2 more residents die at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-2-more-residents-die-at-bobcaygeon,-ont.-nursing-home

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
Read more
Energy NewsCanadian Press - 0

Feds pulled between bailing out oil and gas and moving to cleaner energy

OTTAWA — Canada's oil producers could only sit and watch as the price of their product plummeted last month...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The novel coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home has claimed the lives of another two residents, officials said Saturday.

In a news release issued April 4, Pinecrest Nursing Home said two of its residents died of COVID-19 on Friday.

The outbreak at the 65-bed long-term care facility was first declared in mid-March.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

According to the release, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at the facility now stands at 22.

The spouse of one of the residents also died as a result of the outbreak.

2:06COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

COVID 19 pandemic growing worse across Canada

“This is an especially trying time for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this loss,” the release read.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

1:55Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario cases surpass 3,200 as health officials confirm 32 outbreaks in long-term care homes

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Ontario cases surpass 3,200 as health officials confirm 32 outbreaks in long-term care homes

Earlier in the week the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said at least two dozen staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

Advertisement

According to the statement,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus: Cruise ship docking in Miami after 2 passenger deaths
Next article630 people have died due to coronavirus in New York state’s bleakest 24 hours

More Articles Like This

630 people have died due to coronavirus in New York state’s bleakest 24 hours

Health Global News - 0
Coronavirus-related illnesses killed 630 people in the last day in New York state, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Saturday, in the grimmest 24 hours...
Read more

Coronavirus: Cruise ship docking in Miami after 2 passenger deaths

Health Global News - 0
Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida. Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday...
Read more

Health officials in Atlantic Canada report 40 new cases of COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 4, 2020 2:36 pm Updated April 4, 2020 2:39 pm The four Atlantic provinces are reporting 40 new cases of COVID-19...
Read more

Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in British Columbia. According to the Provincial...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv