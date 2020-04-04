coronavirus:-2-more-residents-die-at-bobcaygeon,-ont.-nursing-home

The novel coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home has claimed the lives of another two residents, officials said Saturday.

In a news release issued April 4, Pinecrest Nursing Home said two of its residents died of COVID-19 on Friday.

The outbreak at the 65-bed long-term care facility was first declared in mid-March.

According to the release, the total number of COVID-19-related deaths at the facility now stands at 22.

The spouse of one of the residents also died as a result of the outbreak.

“This is an especially trying time for all of us who are part of the Pinecrest community and we are all affected by this loss,” the release read.

Earlier in the week the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit said at least two dozen staff had tested positive for COVID-19.

