coronavirus:-25-dead-at-west-end-toronto-long-term-care-home-to-date

The executive director of a long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says 25 residents have died to date due to coronavirus.

Evelyn MacDonald, executive director of the Eatonville Care Centre, said in a statement Monday evening that there have been a total of 49 confirmed cases and six test results are pending.

“Today’s increase in our COVID-associated deaths is a reflection of changes in provincial testing criteria. Public Health has confirmed that nine residents, who had previously passed away due to unknown causes, have now been attributed to COVID-19,” she said, noting the figure doesn’t represent new COVID-19-related deaths.

“I want to thank the families of our residents for their patience and understanding. These losses are felt by everyone and I understand that this is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for our community and for their loved ones.

“With that, I want to thank our front-line staff for their perseverance, dedication and compassionate care.”

MacDonald said it’s there will likely be another increase in positive cases pending additional confirmations of those who have symptoms,

