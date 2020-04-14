Health

Coronavirus: 25 dead at west-end Toronto long-term care home to date

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-25-dead-at-west-end-toronto-long-term-care-home-to-date

Must Read

NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

B.C. has enough PPE at this time to fight COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. – Dr. Henry announced 45 new cases of COVID-19 since the last update on Saturday...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

First Nation Health Authority sets up an email address for Blueberry River First Nation questions

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The First Nation Health Authority has set up a dedicated email address...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canadian oilpatch cutbacks expected to continue despite OPEC agreement

CALGARY — Canadian oil wells will continue to be shut down amid weak global oil prices despite an agreement to limit production struck...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The executive director of a long-term care home in Toronto’s west end says 25 residents have died to date due to coronavirus.

Evelyn MacDonald, executive director of the Eatonville Care Centre, said in a statement Monday evening that there have been a total of 49 confirmed cases and six test results are pending.

“Today’s increase in our COVID-associated deaths is a reflection of changes in provincial testing criteria. Public Health has confirmed that nine residents, who had previously passed away due to unknown causes, have now been attributed to COVID-19,” she said, noting the figure doesn’t represent new COVID-19-related deaths.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“I want to thank the families of our residents for their patience and understanding. These losses are felt by everyone and I understand that this is an extremely difficult and uncertain time for our community and for their loved ones.

Story continues below advertisement

“With that, I want to thank our front-line staff for their perseverance, dedication and compassionate care.”

2:06Coronavirus: Growing concern for Toronto’s homeless amid COVID-19 crisis

MacDonald said it’s there will likely be another increase in positive cases pending additional confirmations of those who have symptoms,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleInternational soccer might not resume until 2021 due to COVID-19: top FIFA official
Next articleEmployee at Balzac, Alberta Amazon warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Employee at Balzac, Alberta Amazon warehouse tests positive for COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
An employee at Amazon’s distribution centre in Balzac, Alta., has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the company confirmed. In an emailed statement, Amazon said...
Read more

International soccer might not resume until 2021 due to COVID-19: top FIFA official

Health Global News - 0
Most international soccer might not be played until 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions and the need to give club competitions the chance...
Read more

Coronavirus deaths in Canada hit 780, total cases surpass 25,000

Health Global News - 0
Canada’s number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has now surpassed 25,000, including 780 deaths, according to provincial figures released across the country Monday. The new figures...
Read more

Coronavirus: Toronto-area transit ridership and revenue in steep decline during pandemic

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO — Ridership on two of Ontario’s largest transit agencies is down between 80 and 90 per cent since the start of the COVID-19...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv