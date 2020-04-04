coronavirus:-29-new-cases-confirmed-in-nova-scotia

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia has 29 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total of cases to 236.

According to the province, those cases range in age from under 10 to over 80.

Four individuals are currently in hospital and 50 individuals have now recovered, and their cases of COVID-19 are considered resolved.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“Public health is working to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with the confirmed cases. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days,” the province said in a statement released on Saturday.

READ MORE: COVID-19 pandemic taking toll on Canadians’ mental health: survey

The province also noted that most of the confirmed cases have been connected to travel or a known case, but some are connected to community spread.

Story continues below advertisement

“This is expected and why the testing strategy continues to be adjusted,” said the province.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Part of that adjustment is increasing lab capacity, which according to the government, will have processing at the lab move to 24/7 operations as of Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Stay the blazes home,’ McNeil warns as Nova Scotia COVID-19 cases surpass 200

The 29 new cases were identified on Friday after the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 800 Nova Scotia tests in one day.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS