coronavirus:-3-deaths,-2-new-cases-reported-at-london-middlesex-seniors’-facilities:-mlhu

The number of deaths related to COVID-19 in London and Middlesex rose to 26 on Thursday after health officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported three new deaths, all involving local seniors’ facilities.

The health unit said two of the deaths were reported at long-term care homes, while one was reported at a retirement home.

Health officials also reported four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the region, including two linked to long-term care homes — one resident and one staff member.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the region to 347. Eight people were also reported to have recovered, bringing that total to 163 — nearly half of all confirmed cases.

Local long-term care and retirement homes account for 42.3 per cent of reported deaths (11) in London and Middlesex, and 26.5 per cent of confirmed cases, with 36 residents and 20 staff testing positive at long-term care homes, and 24 residents and 12 staff testing positive at retirement homes.

