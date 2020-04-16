coronavirus:-30-new-cases-identified-in-nova-scotia,-bringing-total-to-579

Nova Scotia has seen a decrease in active COVID-19 cases despite 30 new ones being identified by the province on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 27 were identified in the central zone, while two were identified in the western zone and one in the eastern zone.

There are now a total of 579 cases in Nova Scotia. Of those cases, 403 are active. There were 412 active cases on Wednesday.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central: 453

Western: 48

Eastern: 43

Northern: 35

The province confirmed Thursday that there are seven licensed long-term care homes in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 42 residents and 23 staff.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 1,065 Nova Scotia tests on Wednesday. To date, Nova Scotia has 18,453 negative test results.

There are now 11 patients in hospital,

