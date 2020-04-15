News

Coronavirus: 32 cases identified in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 549

By Global News

Global News

Thirty-two new cases have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 549.

READ MORE: Modelling projects between 1,453 and 6,269 cases in Nova Scotia by June 30

Of the new cases, 29 were identified in the central zone, while two were identified in the eastern zone and one in the northern zone.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

  • Central: 426
  • Western: 46
  • Eastern: 42
  • Northern: 35

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 885 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. To date, Nova Scotia has 17,419 negative test results.

There are now nine patients in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit. There were 10 in hospital on Tuesday.

Forty-nine per cent of cases involve male patients and 51 per cent involve female patients.

1:14Coronavirus outbreak: 13 more COVID-19 cases reported at Northwood care facility in Halifax

Coronavirus outbreak: 13 more COVID-19 cases reported at Northwood care facility in Halifax
