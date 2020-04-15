Coronavirus: 32 cases identified in Nova Scotia, bringing total to 549

Thirty-two new cases have been identified in Nova Scotia, bringing the provincial total to 549.

Of the new cases, 29 were identified in the central zone, while two were identified in the eastern zone and one in the northern zone.

The total breakdown of where cases have been identified in Nova Scotia is as follows:

Central: 426

Western: 46

Eastern: 42

Northern: 35

The QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 885 Nova Scotia tests on Tuesday. To date, Nova Scotia has 17,419 negative test results.

There are now nine patients in hospital, with four in an intensive care unit. There were 10 in hospital on Tuesday.

Forty-nine per cent of cases involve male patients and 51 per cent involve female patients.

