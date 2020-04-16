coronavirus:-38-toronto-bus-drivers-refuse-to-work,-cite-workplace-safety-concerns

The Toronto Transit Commission says 38 bus drivers refused to work on Wednesday due to workplace safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
TTC staff issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying 33 drivers at the organization’s Queensway bus division refused to work.
The news comes hours after five drivers at Wilson bus division launched a similar action under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
“The [Ontario Ministry of Labour] inspector ruled ‘the circumstances reported by the refusing workers do not meet the conditions’ of a work refusal under [the Act],” the statement said.
“The ministry inspector further determined ‘the employer has measures and procedures in place for prevention of COVID-19 associated hazards.’”
Officials said the health and safety of workers is “of paramount importance.”
The statement cited new measures taken to protect workers such as rear-door boarding, increased cleaning of buses, blocking the seats right behind the driver and a removable barricade behind where the operator sits in order to “provide the operator with physical distancing.”
