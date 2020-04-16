Health

Coronavirus: 38 Toronto bus drivers refuse to work, cite workplace safety concerns

By Global News
Global News

The Toronto Transit Commission says 38 bus drivers refused to work on Wednesday due to workplace safety concerns amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

TTC staff issued a statement on Wednesday evening saying 33 drivers at the organization’s Queensway bus division refused to work.

The news comes hours after five drivers at Wilson bus division launched a similar action under the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The [Ontario Ministry of Labour] inspector ruled ‘the circumstances reported by the refusing workers do not meet the conditions’ of a work refusal under [the Act],” the statement said.

“The ministry inspector further determined ‘the employer has measures and procedures in place for prevention of COVID-19 associated hazards.’”

Officials said the health and safety of workers is “of paramount importance.”

The statement cited new measures taken to protect workers such as rear-door boarding, increased cleaning of buses, blocking the seats right behind the driver and a removable barricade behind where the operator sits in order to “provide the operator with physical distancing.”

