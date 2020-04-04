Health

Coronavirus: 4 dead, 14 residents with COVID-19 symptoms at East York long-term care home

By Global News
Global News

Four residents of a long-term care home in East York are confirmed to have died from coronavirus, a spokesperson for the home said Saturday.

There are also 14 other residents at St. Clair O’Connor Community who are displaying COVID-19 symptoms.

“All of these Residents have been swabbed for COVID-19 and we are waiting for the results,” a letter posted on the home’s website says.

“We continue to take all appropriate measures to contain further spread of the virus both in the long term care home and to the independent living.”

The cases occurred in a 25-bed long-term care part of the facility, with no cases or residents displaying symptoms in an independent living area.

Seven staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19, all of whom are now in self-isolation and had not been at work since they began complaining of symptoms, the letter said.

“Staff does not rotate between the long term care home and the independent living,” it read.

“Each staff member has a specific population assigned to them.”

Meanwhile, Ontario health officials confirmed a total of 36 outbreaks at long-term care homes in the province during a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Two additional deaths have been reported at a Bobcaygeon,

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

