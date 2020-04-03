Health

Coronavirus: 4 more residents die at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, death toll at 21

By Global News
Senior dies at McLennan seniors home due to COVID-19

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Another death linked to COVID-19 has been reported, on Thursday, in the Alberta Health Services...
City of Fort St John rolls out COVID-19 resources

FORT St. JOHN, B.C. - To assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, the City of Fort St....
Total number of coronavirus cases up to 1,121 in BC, 17 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Thursday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Global News

Posted April 3, 2020 11:17 am

The coronavirus outbreak at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home claimed another four residents, increasing the overall death toll to 21, the facility’s medical director reported Friday morning.

Dr. Michelle Snarr of Pinecrest Nursing Home stated four residents had died of COVID-19 complications since she provided a report on Thursday morning.

The outbreak, which was declared in mid-March, has claimed 20 residents at the 65-bed long-term care facility, along with a spouse of one of the residents, Snarr reported.

At least two dozen staff have also tested positive for COVID-19, while 34 were showing symptoms, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported earlier this week.

2:07Residents rally for Bobcaygeon nursing home battling COVID-19 outbreak

The Pinecrest Nursing Home outbreak is one of 10 declared at long-term care facilities across Ontario, the province announced earlier this week.

On Friday morning, the province confirmed 462 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the provincial total to 3,255.


© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

