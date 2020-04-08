Coronavirus: 4 new cases reported in Newfoundland, 2 in P.E.I.

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted April 8, 2020 1:46 pm

Newfoundland and Labrador saw four new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday in the Eastern Health and Central Health regions.

The province’s total now sits at 232, with the majority in the Eastern Health region. Six people are in hospital due to the novel coronavirus disease, while two are in intensive care. Seventy-four people in the province have recovered, and two have died.

Health officials in Newfoundland and Labrador are expected to release figures later on Wednesday that will predict a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister John Haggie said the new numbers will allow the province to plan for a worst-case scenario, though he admits the forecast is like “looking through a fuzzy crystal ball.”

Meanwhile,

