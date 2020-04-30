coronavirus:-4-toronto-airport-taxi-drivers-have-died-due-to-covid-19,-union-says

The union representing Toronto Pearson Airport taxi drivers says four of its members have died due to COVID-19.

Rajinder Aujla, the president of the Airport Taxi Association, said all four drivers died within the last month and a half, including 50-year-old Kamal Dhami. It is unclear where the drivers contracted the virus.

Aujla, who told Global News he knew three of the drivers personally, called the situation “very painful.” He said another driver passed along the virus to his father, who ultimately passed away.

“Most of the drivers have been overlooked since the beginning [of the pandemic],” he said. “Not even now, they don’t have much safety gear.”

Aujla said if there were better measures in place to protect drivers then the deaths could have possibly been prevented.

It is not only airport taxi drivers who are concerned for their safety though, as Kristine Hubbard, spokesperson for Beck Taxi, said she’s concerned about the mixed messaging being put out from government agencies for both drivers and riders.

“It’s shocking because you never hope you’re going to be right about something.

