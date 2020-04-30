Health

Coronavirus: $50M class-action lawsuit application filed against long-term care home operator

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-$50m-class-action-lawsuit-application-filed-against-long-term-care-home-operator

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday

VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at...
Read more
Energy NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer urges Government to deliver promised support to Energy Sector

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Local MP, Bob Zimmer, is urging the Federal Government to deliver promised support to...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

A Toronto-based law firm has filed an application for a $50-million class-action lawsuit on behalf of two families against Revera Inc. over the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, the firm called the application Canada’s largest COVID-19 injury lawsuit.

The application was filed on behalf of Peter Masucci and Tonino Ricci, whose mothers lived in a Revera-owned facility.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The plaintiffs allege that the facilities lacked proper sanitation protocols as well as adequate testing,” the statement said.

“The action also alleges that measures to keep residents safe were not properly disseminated to residents and their families.”

Masucci said in a statement that he believed there are more victims.

Story continues below advertisement

“They simply didn’t do enough for their staff, or in testing rollout or isolation of infected individuals,” he said.

Darryl Singer, the head of commercial and civil litigation, went on to say they believe the company was “negligent” in protecting residents at its Ontario facilities.

“The elderly are the most vulnerable in society and they rely on the care and assistance of professionals,

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleTotal cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday
Next articleN.B. political consensus fractures over temporary foreign workers amid push to recall legislature

More Articles Like This

Alberta looking to introduce gradual relaunch plan following COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
EDMONTON, A.B. – The Province of Alberta provided an update, on Thursday, regarding the latest information on the coronavirus in Alberta. According to the Province...
Read more

N.B. political consensus fractures over temporary foreign workers amid push to recall legislature

Health Global News - 0
Disagreements over the decision to ban temporary foreign workers from New Brunswick are exposing cracks in the political consensus that has ruled the province’s...
Read more

Total cases of COVID-19 remains at 46 in Northern Health Region as of Thursday

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. – The total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the Northern Health Region remains at 46 and 25 new cases...
Read more

Coronavirus: Ontario opioid crisis worsens during pandemic as services for drug users scale back

Health Global News - 0
TORONTO – Harm reduction workers battling Ontario’s opioid crisis say COVID-19 is making the situation worse, as police and public health officials in Toronto...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv