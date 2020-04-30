coronavirus:-$50m-class-action-lawsuit-application-filed-against-long-term-care-home-operator

A Toronto-based law firm has filed an application for a $50-million class-action lawsuit on behalf of two families against Revera Inc. over the company’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a statement issued by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers, the firm called the application Canada’s largest COVID-19 injury lawsuit.

The application was filed on behalf of Peter Masucci and Tonino Ricci, whose mothers lived in a Revera-owned facility.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

“The plaintiffs allege that the facilities lacked proper sanitation protocols as well as adequate testing,” the statement said.

“The action also alleges that measures to keep residents safe were not properly disseminated to residents and their families.”

Masucci said in a statement that he believed there are more victims.

Story continues below advertisement

“They simply didn’t do enough for their staff, or in testing rollout or isolation of infected individuals,” he said.

Darryl Singer, the head of commercial and civil litigation, went on to say they believe the company was “negligent” in protecting residents at its Ontario facilities.

“The elderly are the most vulnerable in society and they rely on the care and assistance of professionals,

Advertisement

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS