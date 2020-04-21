News

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

Avatar
By Global News

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Q&A: Oil prices go negative. What does that mean?

NEW YORK — The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government.

The province announced the sixth death at the facility, and the the tenth for the province in a news release Tuesday.

“This is a deeply sad day for the family and loved ones of this individual, as well as everyone at Northwood. Nova Scotians offer their heartfelt condolences to them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

“We will all get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each other.”


Tweet This

READ MORE: Northwood to increase testing following 36 new cases of COVID-19 at Halifax campus

The province says as of Monday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 128 residents and 62 staff.

Story continues below advertisement

16 new cases, 737 total

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

The province announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 737.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous article11 new coronavirus cases in London-Middlesex, including 7 at local seniors’ homes: MLHU
Next articleGovernment of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

More Articles Like This

Government of Canada launches Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy Calculator for Employers

Health Scott Brooks - 0
OTTAWA, O.N. - To help employers keep and re-hire workers amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government of Canada has announced...
Read more

Q&A: Oil prices go negative. What does that mean?

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
NEW YORK — The world is awash in oil, there's little demand for it and we're running out of places to put it. That in...
Read more

Companies weigh dividend cuts, suspensions ahead of earnings amid pandemic

Canadian Press Canadian Press - 0
TORONTO — When COVID-19 started sweeping across Canada, Cenovus Energy Inc. had to think fast to protect the company from the pandemic and a simultaneous oil...
Read more

WestJet to resume Vancouver Flights starting May 5th, 2020

Health Tracy Teves - 0
FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - WestJet will be resuming its one flight from Vancouver to Fort St. John and maintaining its Calgary flight service...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv