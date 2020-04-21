News

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

By Global News

Coronavirus: 6th death reported at Northwood as Nova Scotia identifies 16 more cases

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax's Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government. The province...
Steadier prices no cure for Western Canada’s natural gas producer woes

CALGARY — Stronger and more stable natural gas prices in the wake of North American oil production cuts are...
Highway 2 down to single lane traffic due to flooding

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Highway 2 near the B.C. and Alberta border is down to single lane...
Global News

There has been another death connected to COVID-19 at Halifax’s Northwood Manor, according to the Nova Scotia government.

The province announced the sixth death at the facility, and the the tenth for the province in a news release Tuesday.

“This is a deeply sad day for the family and loved ones of this individual, as well as everyone at Northwood. Nova Scotians offer their heartfelt condolences to them,” said Premier Stephen McNeil.

“We will all get through this extraordinarily difficult time by pulling together and supporting each other.”


READ MORE: Northwood to increase testing following 36 new cases of COVID-19 at Halifax campus

The province says as of Monday, there were 10 licensed long-term care homes and unlicensed seniors’ facilities in Nova Scotia with cases of COVID-19, involving 128 residents and 62 staff.

16 new cases, 737 total

The province announced 16 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the provincial total to 737.

