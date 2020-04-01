Health

Coronavirus: 8 dead at east-end Toronto nursing home, 69 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases

By Global News
Global News

The City of Toronto is responding to a massive coronavirus outbreak at one of its nursing homes, leaving eight residents dead and 69 residents and staff being listed as having confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19.

According to an update provided by Toronto Public Health (TPH) officials on Wednesday, six of the eight residents at Seven Oaks Nursing Home who died were over 85 years old. The other two were between the ages of 60 and 85.

Dr. Elizabeth Rea, Toronto’s associate medical officer of health, said three of the residents died Tuesday night and early Wednesday. At least two of the deaths were previously announced.

The update also said six residents and nine staff are currently dealing with COVID-19 and there are 54 resident cases that have been deemed “probable.”

The Seven Oaks Nursing Home, located near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road, is operated by the City of Toronto. According to the City, there are 249 residents at the facility.

Locally, TPH said there are outbreaks at 18 nursing homes and two retirement homes. The definition of an outbreak was recently changed to be just one confirmed case of COVID-19.

City of Dawson Creek to layoff some staff
Federal U.S. prisons to lock inmates in cells for 14 days amid coronavirus spread

