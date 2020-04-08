Health

Coronavirus: 8 more dead from COVID-19 at Toronto nursing home, 101 confirmed and probable cases

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-8-more-dead-from-covid-19-at-toronto-nursing-home,-101-confirmed-and-probable-cases

Must Read

NewsScott Brooks - 0

Premier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - While orders are being put in place to not travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, Premier John...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada won’t tip hand on possibility of import tariffs on Saudi oil

OTTAWA — Canada's energy minister will speak to his U.S. and Mexican counterparts Thursday in a bid to generate...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Dawson Creek RCMP looking to identify woman linked to theft

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - Dawson Creek RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying a woman in order...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Toronto’s medical officer of health says eight more residents at an east-end Toronto nursing home have died from coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 16.

Dr. Eileen de Villa made the announcement during a news conference at Toronto city hall Wednesday afternoon, noting there were still four more deaths of residents being investigated.

She said as of Wednesday, there were 45 confirmed cases and 56 probable cases of COVID-19 among 249 residents. There were also 13 confirmed cases among staff members.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

READ MORE: 8 dead at east-end Toronto nursing home, 69 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

On April 1, the City of Toronto first announced an outbreak at the long-term care facility located near Morningside Avenue and Ellesmere Road.

Story continues below advertisement

At the time, officials said six residents died in addition to two more who previously died. They said six residents and nine staff were currently dealing with COVID-19 and there were 54 resident cases that were deemed “probable.”

As of Wednesday morning,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Advertisement

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articlePremier authorizes Easter Bunny to make deliveries in BC during COVID-19
Next articleFreeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S. intel flagging Chinese coronavirus data

More Articles Like This

2 charged with terrorism over threats to spread coronavirus: U.S. authorities

Health Global News - 0
The Justice Department charged two people with federal terrorism offences on Wednesday for allegedly claiming they were intentionally trying to spread the coronavirus. The charges,...
Read more

Freeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S. intel flagging Chinese coronavirus data

Health Global News - 0
Can Chinese coronavirus data be trusted? That is the question emerging again and again in headlines around the world as repeated U.S. government leaks cast...
Read more

Premier Horgan issues important information for people returning to BC amid COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Premier John Horgan addressed British Columbians, Wednesday afternoon, regarding important information for people returning to British Columbia. According to Horgan, anyone arriving...
Read more

Crews of cargo ships being denied shore leave for longer periods during coronavirus pandemic

Health Global News - 0
Though international shipping lanes and Canada’s major ports remain open for business, the COVID-19 pandemic is making life miserable for many seafarers. Under the latest...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv