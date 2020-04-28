Health

Coronavirus: $90B could support 700M of world’s poor, UN official says

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-$90b-could-support-700m-of-world’s-poor,-un-official-says

Must Read

NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Schools to reopen a possibility, says Provincial Health Officials

VICTORIA, B.C. - During Monday's Provincial update on COVID-19, Health Officials talked about the reopening of business and industry,...
Read more
NewsGlobal News - 0

Can COVID-19 spread through HVAC systems? Canadian researchers seek to find out

The novel coronavirus is mainly spread through close contact, but a group of mechanical engineers at a Canadian university...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

The U.N. humanitarian chief said Monday that $90 billion could provide income support, food and a health response to the coronavirus pandemic for 700 million of the world’s most vulnerable people — a price tag just 1 percent of the $8 trillion stimulus package the 20 richest countries put in place to safeguard the global economy.

Mark Lowcock told a video briefing most experts agree that the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t reached the poorest parts of the world, but may peak in the next three to six months.

He said about 700 million people — 10 percent of the world’s population — are most vulnerable and concentrated in about 30 to 40 countries which already receive humanitarian assistance and will see a big drop in incomes as the virus spreads and governments impose restrictive measures and lock downs.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Story continues below advertisement

“If you wanted to protect them against that drop in income, then probably for about $60 billion you could do that,” Lowcock said.

And for something like $30 billion, he said, people facing the threat of starvation can get food, and the health response to COVID-19 can be financed.

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: New Zealanders seek fast food on first day of freedom from lockdown

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: New Zealanders seek fast food on first day of freedom from lockdown

Health Global News - 0
New Zealanders queued for burgers, fries and coffee takeaway on Tuesday after they were freed from a month-long lockdown, which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern...
Read more

Disability advocates warned B.C. health officials for weeks about COVID-19 hospital restrictions

Health Global News - 0
More than a month before Ariis Knight died alone in hospital, disability advocates had been sounding the alarm about the need for people with...
Read more

Trump says coronavirus testing ‘not going to be a problem’ under new rules

Health Global News - 0
The White House released new guidelines Monday aimed at answering criticism that America’s coronavirus testing has been too slow, and President Donald Trump tried...
Read more

Coronavirus: What we know about Quebec’s plan to reopen elementary schools, daycares

Health Global News - 0
The Quebec government has unveiled its long-awaited education plan after all establishments were closed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The progressive reopening comes after...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv