coronavirus:-additional-death-reported-at-bobcaygeon,-ont.-nursing-home,-total-at-24

An additional coronavirus-related death was reported at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home Sunday, raising the overall death toll from the outbreak at the long-term care centre to 24.

In a news release, Mary Carr, a spokesperson for Pinecrest Nursing Home, said the latest COVID-19 victim passed away on Saturday.

Twenty-three residents have now died, as well as the spouse of a resident.

Numerous staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“All staff are wearing full personal protective equipment at all times while on the premises,” Carr said. “This includes masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields.

“I cannot thank our front-line staff enough for their continued dedication to the care of our residents … I want to assure you that we have been following the directives from Public Health and have been working with them closely.”

The outbreak was initially declared in mid-March at the 65-bed long-term care facility.

Health officials said there are 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 at seniors’ centres throughout Ontario.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 4,038.

–With files from Greg Davis

