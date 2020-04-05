Health

Coronavirus: Additional death reported at Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home, total at 24

By Global News
An additional coronavirus-related death was reported at a Bobcaygeon, Ont., nursing home Sunday, raising the overall death toll from the outbreak at the long-term care centre to 24.

In a news release, Mary Carr, a spokesperson for Pinecrest Nursing Home, said the latest COVID-19 victim passed away on Saturday.

Twenty-three residents have now died, as well as the spouse of a resident.

Numerous staff members have also tested positive for COVID-19.

“All staff are wearing full personal protective equipment at all times while on the premises,” Carr said. “This includes masks, gloves, gowns, and face shields.

“I cannot thank our front-line staff enough for their continued dedication to the care of our residents … I want to assure you that we have been following the directives from Public Health and have been working with them closely.”

The outbreak was initially declared in mid-March at the 65-bed long-term care facility.

Health officials said there are 36 outbreaks of COVID-19 at seniors’ centres throughout Ontario.

On Sunday, Ontario reported 408 new coronavirus cases, including 25 deaths, raising the total number of cases to 4,038.

–With files from Greg Davis

Ontario reports 408 new coronavirus cases, 25 deaths as total cases top 4,000

