Coronavirus: Air Canada suspending flights to U.S. for 4 weeks after April 26

Posted April 21, 2020 1:04 pm

Updated April 21, 2020 1:06 pm

0:51Coronavirus outbreak: Officials say decision to extend Canada-U.S. border closure ‘absolutely necessary’ for movement of essential supplies

WATCH: President of the Treasury Board Jean-Yves Duclos said on Saturday that the federal government was pleased with the decision to extend the Canada-U.S. land border closure another 30 days, adding that it is an “absolute necessity” to keep the movement of essential supplies across the border both to and from Canada.

Air Canada says it’s suspending all scheduled flights to the United States for about four weeks after April 26, following a decision by the Canadian and U.S. governments to continue banning non-essential travel for another 30 days amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Barring any further extension to those travel restrictions, the airline will resume its service to the U.S. on May 22, according to a Tuesday news release.

The company is waiving flight change fees for “affected customers with bookings during this period” and they should consult rebooking policies and revised schedules online,

