Coronavirus: Air travellers required to wear non-medical masks under new rules

By Global News
Global News

The federal government says that all air travellers must cover their nose and mouth with a non-medical mask to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The new measure comes into effect at noon on Monday, Transport Minister Marc Garneau’s office said in a statement Friday.

Anyone arriving or departing at a Canadian airport without a non-medical mask or other form of face covering will “not be allowed to continue on their journey.”

“Canadians should continue to follow public health advice and stay at home if possible,” Garneau said. “However, if you need to travel, wearing a face covering is an additional measure you can take to protect others around you, especially in situations where physical distancing guidelines cannot be maintained.”

5:00Coronavirus outbreak: Tam says recent studies on virus prompted changes to mask guidelines

Coronavirus outbreak: Tam says recent studies on virus prompted changes to mask guidelines

Travellers will be required to wear the masks during screening, when directed by public health or airline officials, and other instances where maintaining physical distancing is impossible.

The government is also encouraging travellers on ferries,

