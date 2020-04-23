Health

Coronavirus: As provinces mull reopening, experts say borders remain a challenge

Avatar
By Global News


Avatar
Global News

The question of how and when to lift the sweeping restrictions in place across Canadian communities in a bid to limit the spread of the coronavirus has dominated discussions since the crisis began.

As millions of Canadians enter their second month of lockdown, some provinces are eyeing plans to begin the slow, careful process of lifting some of the severe restrictions currently in place.

Canadian leaders have offered cautious optimism that the country is succeeding at flattening the curve of the outbreak but they are also facing increasing pressure to provide hope to exhausted citizens.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced repeated questions about when restrictions will lift and on Thursday told reporters that while some restrictions on things like personal mobility could ease over the coming months, there’s no going back to “normal” without a vaccine or clear treatments.

Provinces, though, will be able to make their own decisions on restrictions within their borders and so far, two have said they are rolling out plans to reopen.

2:50Coronavirus outbreak: Dr. Tam says provinces must ‘tread very carefully’ when it comes to reopening the economy

Coronavirus outbreak: Dr.  » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

