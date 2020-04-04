Coronavirus: B.C. health officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19

B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at a press conference on Saturday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest number of COVID-19 cases across B.C., along with information on testing.

As of Saturday morning, officials have confirmed a total of 1,174 cases — 673 of whom have recovered fully.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

While 35 of those patients have now died, Henry said Friday that the number of people in hospital has begun to drop, which she said provides “a glimmer of hope.”

“We are not seeing dramatic increases in the number of people who are positive, the number of people who are needing hospital care and ICU care every day,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

2:51New numbers suggest B.C. is making progress in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

New numbers suggest B.C. is making progress in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

“If this continues we have the capacity … to care for people appropriately. But there are many, many things we are not in control of.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Saturday’s update will be streamed live on this page and on Global News’ YouTube page, as well as on BC1.



View link »



© 2020 Global News,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS