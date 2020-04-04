Health

Coronavirus: B.C. health officials provide Saturday update on COVID-19

By Global News
Number of total coronavirus cases up to 1,203 in BC, 704 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Saturday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Group organizing show of support for frontline medical staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - A local Fort St. John group is organizing a drive-by to show...
New Point of Care Ultrasound Machine for the FSJ Hospital ER

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Fort St. John Hospital Foundation has announced the arrival of a new Point...
Global News

B.C. health officials will provide their latest update on the novel coronavirus pandemic at a press conference on Saturday.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is expected to announce the latest number of COVID-19 cases across B.C., along with information on testing.

As of Saturday morning, officials have confirmed a total of 1,174 cases — 673 of whom have recovered fully.

While 35 of those patients have now died, Henry said Friday that the number of people in hospital has begun to drop, which she said provides “a glimmer of hope.”

“We are not seeing dramatic increases in the number of people who are positive, the number of people who are needing hospital care and ICU care every day,” she said.

2:51New numbers suggest B.C. is making progress in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

New numbers suggest B.C. is making progress in fight against COVID-19 pandemic

“If this continues we have the capacity … to care for people appropriately. But there are many, many things we are not in control of.”

Saturday's update will be streamed live on this page and on Global News' YouTube page, as well as on BC1.


