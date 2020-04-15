Health

Coronavirus: B.C. installs portable toilets on major trucking routes

Global News
April 15, 2020

2:03B.C. effort to provide truckers with meals to go national

In recent weeks, the spotlight has been on our country’s transport drivers who are keeping our stores stocked during the pandemic. They’re facing challenges finding everything from bathrooms to meals while on the road, with many facilities shut down due to social distancing rules. But a new effort to help truckers here in BC looks to be going national. Doris Maria Bregolisse reports.

The provincial government is installing portable toilets on commercial trucking routes for drivers working during the COVID-19 crisis.

Around 20 portable toilets have been installed at commercial pull-outs and inspection stations, with more on the way in the coming weeks.

The BC Trucking Association has said the novel coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for drivers to find open restaurants where they could use the washroom, wash their hands or safely have something to eat.

