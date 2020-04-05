Health

Coronavirus: B.C. mill ramps up medical pulp production for U.S. supplies — but not for 3M

By Global News
Global News

A British Columbia mill that makes a special recipe of pulp for surgical masks, gowns and other medical supplies has doubled up on its production for an American customer amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Harmac Pacific president Levi Sampson said their round-the-clock production at the mill near Nanaimo, B.C., has been diverted to make the medical-grade pulp.

“We’ve never had a doubling for this grade of pulp, so you can tell that there’s some supply problems out there,” Sampson said.

There are more than 300 full-time workers at the mill and Sampson said the employees take pride in going to work because of the product they’re producing.

“Every day it seems to be more and more health-care professionals are talking about either lack of supplies or worried about it in future,” Sampson said.

Sampson said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland called him Saturday wanting to know more about the business, where the company’s product goes and to congratulate Harmac employees “for continuing to run and be able to produce a product that will eventually make its way to the front lines.”

1:01Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘conversations continue’ with Trump administration over blocked mask shipment

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau says ‘conversations continue’ with Trump administration over blocked mask shipment

The shortage of medical masks has created political friction between Canada and the United States.

