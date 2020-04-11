Health

Coronavirus: Bodies, elderly covered in feces found at Dorval long-term care facility

By Global News
On Friday, Quebec Health Minister Danielle McCann confirmed The Montreal Gazette’s findings that public health discovered two corpses at the privately-owned long-term care facility Résidence Herron in Dorval.

The investigation also found residents in a degrading state, with some being found wearing clothes covered in feces.

“Just before the press conference, I was informed of this situation. I want a report on this matter. It is very worrying, but I trust the CIUSSS who took over the operations,” said McCann during Friday’s press conference.

The Minister said she’s looking into the matter, suggesting that some of the personnel were sick with COVID-19 and there just weren’t enough people to take care of the elderly residents.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Quebec case count passes 11,000; long-term care centres struggling

According to the Montreal Gazette, 20 residents have been quarantined at the residence for coronavirus and there are 154 suspected cases.

Minister McCann confirmed two people have died from the virus at the Dorval facility and 18 other deaths not linked to COVID-19 have been reported in the past month. 

Previous article
Next article

