Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from ICU, remains hospitalized

By Global News
Global News

By Staff Reuters

Posted April 9, 2020 2:29 pm

Updated April 9, 2020 2:35 pm

Community Interviews with Moose FM

0:44Coronavirus outbreak: U.K. official says PM Boris Johnson remains in ICU but improving

WATCH ABOVE: U.K. official says PM Boris Johnson remains in ICU but improving

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from COVID-19, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman said.

“He is in extremely good spirits.”

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he has since spent three nights receiving treatment

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

