coronavirus:-boris-johnson-released-from-icu,-remains-hospitalized

By Staff Reuters

April 9, 2020

Updated April 9, 2020 2:35 pm

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has moved out of intensive care as he continues to recover from COVID-19, a spokesman said on Thursday.

“The prime minister has been moved this evening from intensive care back to the ward, where he will receive close monitoring during the early phase of his recovery,” the spokesman said.

“He is in extremely good spirits.”

Johnson, 55, was admitted to St Thomas’ Hospital on Sunday evening with a persistent high temperature and cough, and was rushed to intensive care on Monday where he has since spent three nights receiving treatment

This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

