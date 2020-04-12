Health

Coronavirus: Britain’s Boris Johnson discharged from hospital

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Associated Press

Posted April 12, 2020 8:40 am

Updated April 12, 2020 8:42 am

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:03Coronavirus outbreak: As Boris Johnson recovers, UK shifts efforts to enforcing lockdown amid holiday weekend

WATCH: As Boris Johnson recovers, UK shifts efforts to enforcing lockdown amid holiday weekend

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been discharged from a London hospital where he was treated in intensive care for the new coronavirus.

Johnson’s office says he left St. Thomas’ Hospital and will continue his recovery at Chequers, the prime minister’s country house.

He will not immediately return to work.

0:58Coronavirus outbreak: UK foreign minister leads nationwide applause for healthcare workers

Coronavirus outbreak: UK foreign minister leads nationwide applause for healthcare workers

Johnson has been in the hospital for a week and spent three nights in the ICU.

-More to come


Previous articleHow does COVID-19 cause death? Here’s what happens in the lungs

