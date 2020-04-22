coronavirus:-bruce-power-announces-largest-private-sector-donation-of-protective-equipment-to-date

By the end of the month, Bruce Power says it will have provided 1.2 million pieces of personal protective equipment (PPE) to over 100 front-line organizations and Ontario’s Ministry of Health and Ministry of Long-Term Care.

The donation is the largest to date from the private sector in Canada in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to Bruce Power, and marks a doubling of its initial commitment of 600,000 pieces of PPE announced April 1.

The PPE includes surgical masks, N95 masks, gloves and face shields.

“Our ability to execute during this pandemic goes beyond providing almost one-third of Ontario’s electricity and producing medical isotopes to sterilize medical equipment and is a tribute to our employees,” said Mike Rencheck, Bruce Power’s president and CEO.

“Thanks to the focus of the entire Bruce Power team, we have been able to move urgently and decisively to deliver the largest announced private-sector donation of PPE in Canada through procurement and the retooling of our supply chain to make products here at home.”

Lisa Thompson, MPP for Huron-Bruce, where the facility is located, noted the large donation was made possible so quickly due to co-ordination between Bruce Power and the provincial and federal governments.

