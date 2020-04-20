Health

Coronavirus: CAE signs deal with Ottawa to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 20, 2020 10:45 am

CAE says it has signed a contract to manufacture and supply 10,000 ventilators for the Canadian government. Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The company says it’s finalizing the design and testing of its CAE Air1 ventilator and is preparing for production.

READ MORE: Canadian companies now manufacturing ventilators, surgical masks

The first unit is expected to be delivered in early May to health authorities for certification.

CAE also announced that it has recalled all remaining temporarily laid-off employees in Canada.

READ MORE: 30,000 ventilators to be made in Canada amid coronavirus pandemic, Trudeau says

It says between recalls of employees providing essential services and recalls through the federal emergency wage subsidy, about 1,500 employees will be back on the payroll this week.

The vast majority are based in Montreal and will work from home.

