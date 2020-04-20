coronavirus:-calgary-doctor-leads-workout-as-people-wait-in-line-at-costco

As stores restrict the number of shoppers and mandate physical distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, a Calgary doctor took the opportunity to turn a Costco lineup into a workout session on Friday.

Dr. David Keegan stood in line with everyone else, standing about two metres apart in the maze of barricades.

“It was actually a bit colder than I had anticipated. I decided after about 20 minutes or so, I would just do some lunges to warm myself up. Then I thought, ‘Hey, why don’t we turn this into something bigger and cooler?’” he told Global News on Sunday.

Keegan shouted out to people about the workout idea and they were willing.

“I think everybody was a bit bored, a bit cold, a bit, maybe, frustrated, scared, and just [thinking] about everything going on — but people were game, and so very quickly, they were totally into [it],” he said.

With nothing else to do but wait, the group did jumping jacks, lunges, squats, core work and pushups against barricades.

“It just felt like something could happen and you never know.

