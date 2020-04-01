Health

Coronavirus: Can Canada get front-line health workers what they need before it’s too late?

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-can-canada-get-front-line-health-workers-what-they-need-before-it’s-too-late?

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

The Salvation Army needs PPE for its Emergency Shelter staff

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - The Salvation Army's Northern Centre of Hope Emergency Shelter is running low on masks,...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

Zimmer to donate legislated pay increase to community during difficult times

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - To help out the community during difficult times, MP Bob Zimmer has announced he...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Online tool called Zoom available for K-12 continuous learning

VICTORIA, B.C. - An easy-to-use online video-conferencing and collaboration platform is now available to educators and their students, while...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada’s fight against the novel coronavirus has left front-line health-care workers exhausted and concerned over shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The federal government has been quick to reassure citizens, touting a stockpile of equipment and ventilators as well as equipment production with the message that Canada has enough PPE to protect its citizens and front-line health-care workers — despite pleas from provincial premiers for more.

But speaking from Rideau Cottage in Ottawa on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was unable to promise Canadians they would not face a shortage of much-needed equipment, raising questions about the government’s supply and whether it could make it to the front lines in time.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

With Canada’s situation evolving so rapidly, the prime minister said it was impossible to guarantee anything but noted the government was working hard to fulfil the country’s needs for equipment and ensure it was distributed properly.

Story continues below advertisement

According to Trudeau, the federal stockpile has been ensuring provinces have the equipment needed to prevent health-care systems from becoming overwhelmed, but Health Minister Patty Hajdu disagreed and said on Wednesday the government “likely did not have enough.”

“Federal governments, for decades, have been underfunding things like public health preparedness. And I would say that, obviously, governments all across the world are in the same exact situation,” she said.

On Tuesday, Trudeau announced he was allocating $2 billion to be spent on PPE for front-line health workers,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleNova Scotia kitchen party Facebook group goes global during COVID-19
Next articleThe Salvation Army needs PPE for its Emergency Shelter staff

More Articles Like This

Nova Scotia kitchen party Facebook group goes global during COVID-19

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 1, 2020 3:25 pm For those growing weary of gloomy news about the COVID-19 pandemic, Nova Scotian Heather Thompson has...
Read more

Coronavirus: Saskatoon lab tests potential vaccine on ferrets

Health Global News - 0
A University of Saskatchewan lab says it is on the forefront of developing a vaccine for the novel coronavirus and a manufacturing lab to...
Read more

Coronavirus: Thousands apply for New Brunswick’s $900 emergency income program

Health Global News - 0
New Brunswickers are flooding the Canadian Red Cross with applications for emergency funding for those who lost their jobs due to the outbreak of...
Read more

How long will coronavirus measures last in Canada? Experts say June or July

Health Global News - 0
Canadians hunkered down in their homes should expect the strict public health measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus to last until the...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv