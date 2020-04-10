coronavirus:-can-cold-weather-impact-the-spread-of-covid-19?

Temperatures are expected to take a dip in Calgary this weekend, and with many questions swirling about how warmer weather could slow the spread of COVID-19, some are wondering what impact a cold snap might have.

“The simple answer is, we really don’t know,” Dr. Craig Jenne, associate professor of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, told Global News on Friday.

While Jenne said there’s no evidence to suggest that changes in temperature, particularly warmer weather, could slow the spread of COVID-19 — which tends to be the case with other viruses — experts do agree that colder weather can make people more susceptible to contracting it.

Why?

Because cold air typically means dry air.

“The air, quite importantly, is dry in the winter and that allows the virus easier access into our airways,” Jenne said. “Moist air helps keep our airways moist and the virus doesn’t get in.

“Breathing dry air in, your lungs are actually going to humidify that air, so you are losing a little bit of the moisture which dries out the surface of our airways — nose,

