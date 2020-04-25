Health

Coronavirus: Canada adds over 1,700 new cases, 161 new deaths

By Global News
Global News

Canada added 1,778 new coronavirus cases on Friday, with the majority coming from Ontario and Quebec.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll increased by 161 for a total of 2,302, putting it further above the 2,000 mark surpassed Thursday.

Quebec reported the greatest increase in cases in the country, adding 778 new cases to bring its total to 22,616.

The province also recorded 97 more deaths for a total of 1,340.

The majority of Quebec’s deaths have been in nursing homes, prompting the province’s premier, François Legault, to say Friday the province is “experiencing two different worlds.”

Ontario was not far behind Quebec with 640 new cases, the highest single-day increase in positive cases for the province, breaking the previous day’s record of 634 new cases. Ontario now has 13,519 total cases, and 763 total deaths after reporting 50 more on Friday.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, 573 of the total deaths have been in long-term care homes across the province.

Testing in the province has dramatically increased,

