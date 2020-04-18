Health

Coronavirus: Canada adds over 1,700 new cases, most in Ontario and Quebec

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canada-adds-over-1,700-new-cases,-most-in-ontario-and-quebec

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

43 new coronavirus cases confirmed in BC, provincial total now to 1,618

VICTORIA, B.C. - 43 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Four new cases of COVID-19 reported in Grande Prairie

GRANDE PRAIRIE, A.B. - Four more cases of the coronavirus have been reported, on Friday, by Alberta Provincial Health...
Read more
NewsScott Brooks - 0

BC Hydro to install bird deterrents along Highway 29 at Site C Construction areas

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - In an effort to deter waterfowl from nesting in Highway 29 Site C construction...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Ontario and Quebec reported the most new cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada Friday, with Ontario seeing its largest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Canada now sits at 31,809 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,310 deaths. A national total of 1,714 new cases was reported Friday.

Ontario reported 564 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 9,525 cases total and 478 deaths, which went up by 55 on Friday. Provincial officials said there are 245 patients in intensive care, which is significantly lower than the 1,200 patients predicted by April 16 earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

Apart from Ontario, the bulk of new cases were in Quebec. The province announced 941 new cases and 58 more deaths on Friday to give it 16,798 cases total and 688 deaths.

Story continues below advertisement

The majority of deaths have been in senior homes and roughly half of the province’s cases are in Montreal while the situation is largely stable outside the city, according to Quebec Premier Francois Legault. Quebec has 135 per cent more confirmed cases per capita than the national average.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Horacio Arruda,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCoronavirus: Surge in High River cases believed to be result of in-home transmissions

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Surge in High River cases believed to be result of in-home transmissions

Health Global News - 0
From Monday to Friday, the number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the southern Alberta town of High River jumped from just...
Read more

Who in B.C. is getting coronavirus and who is most severely affected?

Health Global News - 0
Modelling data released by B.C. health officials gives a first look into who is contracting COVID-19, and who is affected by it the most...
Read more

Canadian renters need federal relief to avoid mass evictions amid COVID-19: advocates

Health Global News - 0
The federal government should consider rent relief for the precariously housed, or risk a wave of Canadians becoming homeless in the wake of COVID-19,...
Read more

Coronavirus: No new deaths in B.C. as hospital numbers continue to trend down

Health Global News - 0
British Columbia has reported no new deaths from COVID-19, as hospitalization numbers maintained their steady downward trend Friday. It is the first time since March...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv