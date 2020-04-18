coronavirus:-canada-adds-over-1,700-new-cases,-most-in-ontario-and-quebec

Ontario and Quebec reported the most new cases of the novel coronavirus in Canada Friday, with Ontario seeing its largest single-day increase since the outbreak began.

Canada now sits at 31,809 total COVID-19 cases, with 1,310 deaths. A national total of 1,714 new cases was reported Friday.

Ontario reported 564 new cases on Friday, bringing its total to 9,525 cases total and 478 deaths, which went up by 55 on Friday. Provincial officials said there are 245 patients in intensive care, which is significantly lower than the 1,200 patients predicted by April 16 earlier this month.

Apart from Ontario, the bulk of new cases were in Quebec. The province announced 941 new cases and 58 more deaths on Friday to give it 16,798 cases total and 688 deaths.

The majority of deaths have been in senior homes and roughly half of the province’s cases are in Montreal while the situation is largely stable outside the city, according to Quebec Premier Francois Legault. Quebec has 135 per cent more confirmed cases per capita than the national average.

