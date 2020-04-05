coronavirus:-canada-looking-into-disinfecting,-reusing-masks-amid-shortages,-tam-says

As the global demand for personal protective equipment (PPE) continues to grow amid the novel coroanvirus outbreak, Canada’s chief public health officer says the country is looking into whether or not some of these supplies can be reused.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Theresa Tam, said officials are “looking at multiple entities in Canada” that might be able to properly disinfect medical masks.

Trudeau won’t retaliate over Trump’s order to ban N95 mask exports to Canada

She said if the supplies can be properly disinfected, officials will be able to tell provinces and territories which items shouldn’t be thrown away, in an effort to preserve Canada’s stock.

“I think that it is one of the most important, and I think worthwhile, lines of pursuit for PPE right now,” Tam said.

Asked by reporters just how dire the shortage of masks is in Canada, Tam said the situation is dynamic, with the available supply changing every time supplies are utilized or delivered.

She said, though, that measures taken in some regions to designate wards,

