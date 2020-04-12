Health

Coronavirus: Canada missed opportunity for ‘early warning,’ security expert says

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canada-missed-opportunity-for-‘early-warning,’-security-expert-says

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases remain at 26 in Northern Health Region

VICTORIA, B.C. – 35 new cases of the coronavirus were announced on Saturday, which now brings the...
Read more
HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

COVID-19 cases increase to over 1,400 in B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. – 40 new cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed on Friday afternoon, which now...
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Canada, G20 mum on cutting oil output, but minister cites good co-operation

OTTAWA — Canada and its G20 partners won't yet be following OPEC nations by cutting production to stop spiralling oil prices...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

OTTAWA — It was last on a list of eight threat scenarios, but the danger of a global pandemic made the cut when the Liberal government issued a national security policy in 2004.

With the then-recent SARS outbreak in mind, the government said it would integrate its approach to public health emergencies with its national security agenda, including when drafting threat assessments.

The promise wasn’t fulfilled, leaving Canada woefully exposed during the COVID-19 crisis, says security-and-intelligence expert Wesley Wark.

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

1:41Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S. intel on Chinese coronavirus data

Coronavirus outbreak: Freeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S. intel on Chinese coronavirus data

“Despite the idea that we were going to do this with the national security policy, it just never happened,” said Wark, a visiting professor at the University of Ottawa’s Graduate School of Public and International Affairs.

Story continues below advertisement

Rather, Canada was left to rely on open-source information, including assumptions about timely and accurate reporting from countries like China that stood to suffer from the outbreak,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCanadians face misinformation, uncertainty in bid to protect against coronavirus: experts

More Articles Like This

Canadians face misinformation, uncertainty in bid to protect against coronavirus: experts

Health Global News - 0
From coronavirus modelling to grim new unemployment numbers, there’s been a lot of information for Canadians to digest over the last week. But in interviews...
Read more

Coronavirus causes pain, grief for many as Canadians mark Easter

Health Global News - 0
By Staff The Canadian Press Posted April 12, 2020 10:49 am 0:52How these Canadians are celebrating Easter, Passover virtually WATCH: How these Canadians are celebrating Easter, Passover virtually Prime...
Read more

Ontario reports 401 new coronavirus cases, including 21 deaths as total cases top 7,000

Health Global News - 0
Ontario reported 401 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus Sunday morning, including 21 deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the province to...
Read more

‘We have it totally under control’: Signs missed in Trump’s coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
By the time U.S. President Donald Trump first spoke publicly about the coronavirus, it may already have been too late. Interviewed at Davos, a gathering...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv