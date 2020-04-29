Health

Coronavirus: Canada reports 137 new COVID-19 deaths; total 51,586 cases

By Global News
Global News

Canada is now reporting a total of 51,586 cases and 2,996 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

Wednesday’s numbers, which are tallied from both provincial and federal health authorities across the country, comes amid a total increase of more than 1,500 cases and 137 deaths from COVID-19.

As of April 29, a total of 19,685 people have recovered from the virus. Wednesday’s increase comes just a day after the country hit a new milestone in infections from the coronavirus, with total cases surpassing 50,000.

Several provinces — including Quebec and Ontario — have since made advances towards reopening their economies.

Quebec’s government said on Wednesday that it will begin easing travel restrictions between its regions next week amid new plans from the province to reopen.

To date, Quebec has experienced the brunt of Canada’s COVID-19 outbreak. The province recorded 837 new infections and 79 more deaths linked to the virus on Wednesday, bringing the provincial case and death totals to 26,594 and 1,762, respectively.

According to Deputy Premier Geneviève Guilbault,

