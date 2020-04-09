Health

Coronavirus: Canada surpasses 20,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canada-surpasses-20,000-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19

Must Read

NewsTracy Teves - 0

Better at Home seeks help as they provide wellness services for local seniors during COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Better at Home is a nonprofit organization that provides assistance to help seniors continue...
Read more
NewsCanadian Press - 0

Oil-producing nations seek global deal to stabilize market

MOSCOW — Oil-producing countries including those of the OPEC cartel and Russia are trying to strike a global deal...
Read more
HealthScott Brooks - 0

Province to invest $5 million in mental health programs during COVID-19

VICTORIA, B.C. - In order to access vital mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province has announced...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Canada hit a grim new milestone in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Public health officials’ tallies show the country has now surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

READ MORE: How many Canadians have the new coronavirus? Total number of confirmed cases by region

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

That comes as several provinces continue to report hundreds of new cases each day, with Quebec the latest to share its numbers, reporting 881 new cases on Thursday.

The confirmed number of cases stands at 20,675 across Canada. Of the positive cases in the country, 4,889 people have recovered.

A total of 503 have died so far, including Canadians in their 20s and 30s.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Trudeau cringes at his own ‘speaking moistly’ tip for coronavirus masks

Just on Tuesday, the country’s total number of confirmed cases was 17,883. That jumped to 19,276 on Wednesday before hitting its new Thursday total.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Advertisement

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Latest Stories from Energeticcity.ca

Previous articleCoronavirus is killing Black Americans at a much higher rate
Next articleProvince to invest $5 million in mental health programs during COVID-19

More Articles Like This

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson released from ICU, remains hospitalized

News Global News - 0
By Staff Reuters Posted April 9, 2020 2:29 pm Updated April 9, 2020 2:35 pm 0:44Coronavirus outbreak: U.K. official says PM Boris Johnson remains in ICU but improving WATCH...
Read more

B.C. health officials to provide Thursday update on coronavirus response

Health Global News - 0
Posted April 9, 2020 2:27 pm B.C. health officials are scheduled to deliver their daily update on the province’s novel coronavirus pandemic response at 3...
Read more

8 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death, 17 recoveries in London-Middlesex; total now 170

Health Global News - 0
Health officials in London and Middlesex reported eight more people have tested positive for novel coronavirus Thursday, while one person has died, and 17...
Read more

Province to invest $5 million in mental health programs during COVID-19

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - In order to access vital mental health supports during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Province has announced $5 million to expand existing...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv