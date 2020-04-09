coronavirus:-canada-surpasses-20,000-confirmed-cases-of-covid-19

Canada hit a grim new milestone in its ongoing fight against the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday.

Public health officials’ tallies show the country has now surpassed 20,000 confirmed cases of the virus.

That comes as several provinces continue to report hundreds of new cases each day, with Quebec the latest to share its numbers, reporting 881 new cases on Thursday.

The confirmed number of cases stands at 20,675 across Canada. Of the positive cases in the country, 4,889 people have recovered.

A total of 503 have died so far, including Canadians in their 20s and 30s.

Just on Tuesday, the country’s total number of confirmed cases was 17,883. That jumped to 19,276 on Wednesday before hitting its new Thursday total.

