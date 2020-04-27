Health

Coronavirus: Canada’s crisis lines see surge in demand amid volunteer, cash crunch

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus:-canada’s-crisis-lines-see-surge-in-demand-amid-volunteer,-cash-crunch

Must Read

HealthAdam Reaburn - 0

Province provides funding for Family Caregivers of B.C.

VICTORIA, B.C. - The Province of B.C. will provide Family Caregivers of B.C with $1 million.
Read more
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trans Mountain, LNG Canada say they are on track despite pandemic

VANCOUER, B.C. — Energy projects like an LNG Canada export terminal and the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion may face short-term setbacks but the pandemic...
Read more
NewsAdam Reaburn - 0

Tumbler Ridge man killed in collision near Clinton

CLINTON, B.C. - The RCMP and the B.C. Coroner service are investigating a Collison that claimed the...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Despite a surge in demand due to COVID-19, many distress centres across Canada are dangerously close to folding thanks to major declines in both volunteers and revenue.

Stephanie MacKendrick, CEO of Crisis Services Canada, which runs the only national suicide-specific helpline in Canada, says her organization relies on a network of approximately 100 community distress centres across the country to field calls from people.

Those centres, which also respond to requests from people looking for other crisis and mental health services or information, have seen 30 to 50 per cent more crisis calls since the pandemic started, which MacKendrick described as a “huge increase.”

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

COVID-19 is clearly driving much of the demand. According to information compiled by Crisis Services Canada, about 26 per cent of calls and text messages to the national suicide prevention service were related to COVID-19 since March 26.

Story continues below advertisement

The severity of these interactions has also increased. If someone reaches out for help and is determined to be at imminent risk of harm, the person taking the call contacts emergency services. These are called “active rescues.”

Although these calls form a relatively small percentage of interactions,

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleBusinesses can begin applying for emergency COVID-19 wage subsidy program today
Next articleFines, snitch lines: Crackdown on coronavirus rule breakers could have consequences

More Articles Like This

Fines, snitch lines: Crackdown on coronavirus rule breakers could have consequences

Health Global News - 0
A teenager shooting hoops nets a fine. A man walking his dog gets dinged for where he’s standing. And a father rollerblading alone with...
Read more

Businesses can begin applying for emergency COVID-19 wage subsidy program today

Health Global News - 0
Some key developments are coming this week in the country’s relentless struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic. They begin today with businesses being allowed to apply...
Read more

Coronavirus: New Zealanders allowed to surf, hike for first time in more than a month

Health Global News - 0
New Zealanders will be allowed to go fishing, surfing, hunting and hiking this week for the first time in more than a month as...
Read more

Coronavirus tracing app proves popular in Australia, with more than a million downloads

Health Global News - 0
More than a million Australians rushed to download an app designed to help medical workers and state governments trace close contacts of COVID-19 patients,...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv