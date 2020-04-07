coronavirus:-canadian-grand-prix-postponed-due-to-pandemic

Advertisement



By The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2020 2:25 pm

Updated April 7, 2020 2:30 pm



Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, goes through the last chicane during the third practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Montreal.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Grand Prix has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Montreal-based Formula One race was scheduled to take place June 12-14.

— More to come…



