coronavirus:-canadian-grand-prix-postponed-due-to-pandemic

By The Canadian Press
Community Interviews with Moose FM
Posted April 7, 2020 2:25 pm
Updated April 7, 2020 2:30 pm
Ferrari driver Sebastian Vettel, of Germany, goes through the last chicane during the third practice session at the Canadian Grand Prix, Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Montreal.
Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press
The Canadian Grand Prix has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Montreal-based Formula One race was scheduled to take place June 12-14.
© 2020 The Canadian Press
