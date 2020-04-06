coronavirus:-canadians-say-they’re-leaving-coral-princess-cruise-ship-docked-in-florida

Canadians began leaving the COVID-19-stricken Coral Princess cruise ship on Monday, after the ship reached Florida late last week.

There were 97 Canadian passengers aboard the ship, which left Santiago, Chile, on March 5 and docked in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday.

The Canadian Press has been told by at least two couples travelling on the ship that passengers had been allowed to leave the ship and were on a bus headed for the airport.

Gary and Sue Lyon said in an email they were on bus waiting to board a charter flight to Toronto via Columbus and Newark.

“We are all feeling relieved, happy and excited to go home. We will go home and self isolate for 14 days,” the Lyons said in an email.

“We appreciate all the crew and staff of the Coral Princess have done for us during this very challenging time. We wish them all the best.”

