Coronavirus: Canadians should expect weeks or months of social distancing, Trudeau says

By Global News
Opinion Editorial: Dr. Bonnie Henry – No boundaries with COVID-19

VICTORIA - When an outbreak hits a community, one of the most urgent things people want is information. This...
History repeats in North Peace, Fort St John under quarantine due to polio in 1948

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - While we are dealing with mass public self-isolation and quarantine, due to COVID-19, the...
Number of total coronavirus cases at 1,266 in BC, 783 patients since recovered

VICTORIA, B.C. – Provincial Health Officials provided an update, Monday afternoon, on the latest information regarding the coronavirus in...
Global News

Some provinces and health officials saw glimmers of hope in the country’s COVID-19 numbers on Monday, even as the prime minister warned that Canadians shouldn’t expect life to return to normal any time soon.

Speaking in Ottawa, Justin Trudeau said officials will have a better idea of how long the crisis will last once models and predictions are developed, but success will depend on how fully Canadians practise distancing habits.

“To stay at home, to continue this period of isolation and distance is the best way to get out as quickly as possible, but certainly it will be a case of several weeks, perhaps several months,” the prime minister said in his daily update from Ottawa.

Community Interviews with Moose FM

New infections and deaths continued to be reported across the country Monday, with 16,500 total cases and 321 deaths reported by 3 p.m.

Dr. Theresa Tam, the country’s top public health officer said she was especially concerned with recent outbreaks in hospitals and long-term care homes, which have been reported in several provinces.

1:12Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau thanks big banks for cutting credit card rates ‘almost in half’

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau thanks big banks for cutting credit card rates ‘almost in half’

Among the worst of those outbreaks is the Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon,

