coronavirus-cases-in-canada-up-by-over-450,-total-nears-12,000

The number of novel coronavirus patients in Canada continues to grow, as the country hit more than 11,000 total cases on Friday.

According to data from Public Health Canada, cases reached 11,747 as of 11 a.m. EST on April 3, up by more than 450 from the day before.

The total deaths in Canada is at 152, which is an increase of more than a dozen people.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Quebec still holds the highest total cases, with 5,518. However, the most number of deaths have been reported in Ontario, at 67 of 3,255 cases, according to the data.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec’s death toll was at 36 as of April 3.

One day earlier, Canada’s total cases broke the 10,000 mark.

Story continues below advertisement

PHAC reports that community transmission makes up 64 per cent of Canada’s COVID-19 cases, meaning people who caught the infection without travelling or being in close contact with a traveller.

0:49Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if Canada expects death projections similar to the U.S.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coronavirus outbreak: Trudeau asked if Canada expects death projections similar to the U.S.

However, the extent of community transmission is difficult to track through these numbers,

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS