Coronavirus: Cases of COVID-19 in Canada top 40,000

By Global News
Canadian PressCanadian Press - 0

Trucking firm Mullen Group reports 1,000 layoffs as pandemic slows economy

CALGARY — Trucking, logistics and oilfield services firm Mullen Group Ltd. says it has temporarily laid off about 1,000...
HealthScott Brooks - 0

MLA Dan Davies provides hand sanitizer to community amid COVID-19

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. - Peace River North MLA, Dan Davies, was providing his support to the community, on...
Global News

The novel coronavirus pandemic reached another grim milestone on Wednesday, with more than 40,000 infections now reported across Canada.

According to the latest numbers released by provincial health authorities and the Public Health Agency of Canada, by Wednesday evening there were a total of 40,179 COVID-19 cases confirmed across the country.

Quebec and Ontario remained the hardest-hit provinces on Wednesday, with 839 and 510 infections reported, respectively.

The virus has also claimed 1,974 lives in Canada.

Officials added, however, that a total of 13,999 people have recovered from COVID-19 — the disease caused by the virus — in Canada.

Federal modelling released earlier this month suggests the first wave of the virus could subside in the summer.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that is when he expects some of the country’s social-distancing measures will be lifted and noted the country will not return to normalcy until a vaccine is developed.

