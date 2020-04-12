Health

Coronavirus causes pain, grief for many as Canadians mark Easter

By Global News
Global News

By Staff The Canadian Press

Posted April 12, 2020 10:49 am

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other leaders across the country are taking a rare day off from updating the nation on the COVID-19 crisis as Canadians celebrate Easter on Sunday.

Yet even as people gather with their families both physically and virtually for the holiday, the pandemic continues to cause pain and grief for many Canadians whose health and livelihoods have been devastated by the illness.

The federal government is expected to release later today updated figures on the number of Canadians who have tested positive for COVID-19 as well as the number that have died from the respiratory illness.

Happy Easter! This is a time for joy, for hope, and – normally – for coming together. So while we may have to get creative and celebrate differently this year, Easter’s themes of love, forgiveness, and renewal are more relevant than ever.

