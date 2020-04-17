Coronavirus confirmed at B.C. women’s prison

Posted April 17, 2020 2:05 pm

Updated April 17, 2020 2:28 pm

The first case of COVID-19 at a federal women’s prison in B.C. has been confirmed.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Friday that one of its officers at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Global News has requested comment from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

The prison shares the same property as the men’s Matsqui Institution and houses minimum-, medium- and maximum-security female offenders, with a rated capacity of 112 inmates.

It is the latest case of COVID-19 to be confirmed at a B.C. correctional facility.

A major outbreak at the men’s federal medium-security Mission Institution has infected at least 55 inmates and eight corrections officers.

One inmate from the Mission prison has also died of “an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19,” according to the CSC.

