Health

Coronavirus confirmed at B.C. women’s prison

Avatar
By Global News
coronavirus-confirmed-at-bc.-women’s-prison

Must Read

HealthScott Brooks - 0

Curve for COVID-19 cases starting to flatten in BC, says Provincial Health Officer

VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says British Columbia is flattening the curve and is experiencing...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

New PRRD landfill tipping fees means changes for Commercial users

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. - The Peace River Regional District (PRRD) has adopted a new fee structure at Regional Landfills...
Read more
NewsTracy Teves - 0

Bear Smart Community Program helping people live peacefully with bears

VICTORIA, B.C. - As hibernation ends for bears, this is the time of year when bears are in search...
Read more
Avatar
Global News

Posted April 17, 2020 2:05 pm

Updated April 17, 2020 2:28 pm

- Advertisement -

Community Interviews with Moose FM

The first case of COVID-19 at a federal women’s prison in B.C. has been confirmed.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers said Friday that one of its officers at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women in Abbotsford has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Global News has requested comment from the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

The prison shares the same property as the men’s Matsqui Institution and houses minimum-, medium- and maximum-security female offenders, with a rated capacity of 112 inmates.

1:55COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

COVID-19: Preventing prison outbreaks in Canada

It is the latest case of COVID-19 to be confirmed at a B.C. correctional facility.

A major outbreak at the men’s federal medium-security Mission Institution has infected at least 55 inmates and eight corrections officers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

One inmate from the Mission prison has also died of “an apparent result of complications related to COVID-19,” according to the CSC.

Advertisement

 » READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS

Previous articleCurve for COVID-19 cases starting to flatten in BC, says Provincial Health Officer
Next articleTrudeau sidesteps questions as China revises Wuhan’s COVID-19 death toll by 50%

More Articles Like This

7 deaths reported in Ottawa’s deadliest day of the coronavirus pandemic so far

Health Global News - 0
Seven more people have died in connection to the novel coronavirus in Ottawa in the deadliest day of the pandemic so far in the...
Read more

Trudeau sidesteps questions as China revises Wuhan’s COVID-19 death toll by 50%

Health Global News - 0
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau evaded questions about whether China had concealed the extent of the COVID-19 epidemic after the country revised the death toll...
Read more

Curve for COVID-19 cases starting to flatten in BC, says Provincial Health Officer

Health Scott Brooks - 0
VICTORIA, B.C. - Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, says British Columbia is flattening the curve and is experiencing a slowing rate of new...
Read more

Scheer, Trudeau disagree over House of Commons return; Senate suspended

Health Global News - 0
As the parties continue to negotiate on how the House of Commons could resume amid the coronavirus crisis, the Senate will be suspended until...
Read more
© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv