Coronavirus coverup is ‘China’s Chernobyl moment,’ warn 100 politicians, experts

By Global News
Global News

Trying to cover up the coronavirus pandemic marks China‘s “Chernobyl moment,” according to a new open letter.

More than 100 international politicians and international policy experts have signed on to the letter, including former Canadian justice minister and human rights advocate Irwin Cotler.

READ MORE: Freeland won’t say if Canada has seen U.S. intel flagging Chinese coronavirus data

Community Interviews with Moose FM

In it, the signatories warn that the coronavirus crisis shows it is more important than ever to raise up and listen to independent voices in China given the regime’s silencing of experts who tried to raise alarm bells.

“China’s Chernobyl moment is a self-inflicted wound,” the letter states.

“The CCP [Communist Party of China] silenced Chinese doctors who wanted to warn other health professionals during the early stage of the outbreak.”

It goes on to criticize the World Health Organization for bowing to Chinese pressure to downplay the severity of the situation.

That’s a criticism that the organization has been facing now for months.

1:04Coronavirus outbreak: Pompeo says ‘not the time for retribution’ amid questions about China’s transparency

