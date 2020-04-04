coronavirus:-cruise-ship-docking-in-miami-after-2-passenger-deaths

Another cruise ship with coronavirus victims on board, including two fatalities, is docking in Florida.

Princess Cruises spokeswoman Negin Kamali said in an email Saturday the Coral Princess ship is docking in Miami. The ship with 1,020 passengers and 878 crew members has been in limbo for days awaiting permission to dock.

As of Thursday, Kamali said seven passengers and five crew members had tested positive for the coronavirus.

- Advertisement - Community Interviews with Moose FM

Princess Cruises says disembarkation of guests who are fit to fly will begin Sunday.

The ship has 97 Canadian passengers and two Canadian crew members.

1:50Virus-stricken cruise ship and sister ship dock in Florida

Virus-stricken cruise ship and sister ship dock in Florida

Anyone in need of hospitalization will disembark first, the cruise line said, although it wasn’t immediately clear when that would happen. Those who are fit to fly will begin leaving on Sunday, while others who have symptoms of respiratory illness will remain on board until cleared by ship doctors.

Story continues below advertisement

Advertisement

A day earlier, the cruise ships Zaandam and Rotterdam were permitted to dock at Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, with 14 critically ill people taken immediately to hospitals. The remaining passengers were slowly being allowed to board flights for home.

Advertisement

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Canadians on virus-stricken cruise ship will come home on charter flight: Trudeau

Advertisement

The Coral Princess had been on a South American cruise that was due to end March 19 in Buenos Aires.

» READ MORE FROM GLOBAL NEWS